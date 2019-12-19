Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Yediyurappa Calls for Peace as anti-Citizenship Act Protests Planned Across Karnataka

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has declared that his government will "100%" implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka.

PTI

December 19, 2019
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru: With protests planned by various groups in different parts of the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday called for peace and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the law.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday had declared that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka.

"I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said "We have not given permission for any agitation in favour or against the law, and section 144 (prohibitory orders) were in place. Things are normal for now, there is no problem, no one should organise any programmes in this regard and every one should maintain peace...police are monitoring things," he added.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officials in the morning and reviewed security arrangements across the state.

Authorities have already clamped section 144 of the CrPC in various parts of the state including Bengaluru and Mangaluru with immediate effect on Wednesday evening that will be in force till the midnight of December 21.

Alleging the Congress was behind the protest, Yediyurappa said it is because of people like UT Khader (Congress MLA) such things are happening, and if they continue in the same way, they will have to face the consequences.

Khader had recently claimed that the state would "blow up in cinders” if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Different parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by Parliament and given assent by the President last week.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The act says refugees of the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.

