Yediyurappa Compares JDS-Cong Govt with 'Tughlaq Darbar', Says No Politics of Vengeance Under New Rule
Speaking about the sudden turn of events on government formation Friday, B S Yediyurappa said the party national president and home minister Amit Shah called him in the morning and asked to prepare for the oath.
BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa during his swearing in ceremony as Karnataka Chief Minister, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Ahead of taking oath as Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that there would be no politics of vengeance in his rule and he would take the opposition along.
In his address to BJP workers before proceeding to the Raj Bhavan for the swearing in, he said, "We have to show the difference in the administration. There will be no politics of vengeance and I will take the opposition along."
He said the support from the Centre would help him deliver a good administration in the state.
Flaying the previous Congress-JDS coalition government, Yediyurappa said there was 'Tughlaq Darbar' and development had come to a grinding halt.
Speaking about the sudden turn of events on government formation Friday, he said the party national president and home minister Amit Shah called him in the morning and asked him to prepare for the oath.
Promising to give an honest administration, he underlined the role of BJP workers.
"The role of party workers is huge. Farmers, fishermen, potters, weavers, the tribal and the downtrodden communities have huge expectations from the new government.
Without your(party workers) support, I cannot live up to their expectations," Yediyurappa said.
Prior to addressing the workers, the BJP leader visited the Kadu Malleswara temple right behind the BJP state headquarters Jagannath Bhavan.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Indian Air Force Pays Tribute to War Heroes with a Valorous Video
- After Gold Medal Spree, Hima Das Treats Herself to 'Assamese-Style Dal'
- Best Android Smartphones Under Rs 30,000: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy A70 and More
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach