Yediyurappa Compares JDS-Cong Govt with 'Tughlaq Darbar', Says No Politics of Vengeance Under New Rule

Speaking about the sudden turn of events on government formation Friday, B S Yediyurappa said the party national president and home minister Amit Shah called him in the morning and asked to prepare for the oath.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa during his swearing in ceremony as Karnataka Chief Minister, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Ahead of taking oath as Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that there would be no politics of vengeance in his rule and he would take the opposition along.

In his address to BJP workers before proceeding to the Raj Bhavan for the swearing in, he said, "We have to show the difference in the administration. There will be no politics of vengeance and I will take the opposition along."

He said the support from the Centre would help him deliver a good administration in the state.

Flaying the previous Congress-JDS coalition government, Yediyurappa said there was 'Tughlaq Darbar' and development had come to a grinding halt.

Speaking about the sudden turn of events on government formation Friday, he said the party national president and home minister Amit Shah called him in the morning and asked him to prepare for the oath.

Promising to give an honest administration, he underlined the role of BJP workers.

"The role of party workers is huge. Farmers, fishermen, potters, weavers, the tribal and the downtrodden communities have huge expectations from the new government.

Without your(party workers) support, I cannot live up to their expectations," Yediyurappa said.

Prior to addressing the workers, the BJP leader visited the Kadu Malleswara temple right behind the BJP state headquarters Jagannath Bhavan.

