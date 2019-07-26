Yediyurappa Directs Officials to Put on Hold Orders Issued in July by HDK Govt
During the debate on trust vote in the assembly, the BJP had accused the Congress-JD(S) coalition and the outgoing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of clearing projects and transfer of officials, despite having lost majority.
File photo of BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate BS Yediyurappa has instructed heads of all departments to put on hold orders relating to new projects that were issued in the current month by the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government until further review.
He has also put on hold all transfers that were cleared, but have not been executed.
In a letter to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and secretaries of various departments, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said the CM-designate has directed that orders issued in July 2019 clearing new projects should be put on hold with immediate effect until further review.
He said the CM-designate has also instructed that proposals of transfers that were cleared in July, but have not been executed should be put on hold until further orders.
During the debate on the trust vote in the assembly, the BJP had accused the Congress-JD(S) coalition and the outgoing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of clearing projects and transfer of officials, despite having lost majority.
"Power greedy @hd_kumaraswamy again proving that he's above anything & everything. Despite having no majority, -Keeps himself busy in clearing PWD & irrigation bills. -Transfering 2000+ officials. ow working overnight, just to save his source of
commission!!?" BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje had tweeted.
Another senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar in the assembly had said instead of being in the House, Kumaraswamy was said to be in his chamber clearing the files at the last minute.
The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Indian Air Force Pays Tribute to War Heroes with a Valorous Video
- Sony Just Made an Air Conditioner That you can Actually Wear
- After Gold Medal Spree, Hima Das Treats Herself to 'Assamese-Style Dal'
- Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey Will Take On Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020