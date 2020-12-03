Yediyurappa is the 'Most Incompetent' CM, He Will Be Replaced by BJP High Command: Siddaramaiah

Calling B S Yediyurappa the "most incompetent" Chief Minister and maintaining that he will be replaced by the BJP high command, Leader of Oppositon in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged there was no government in the state. "There is no government at all, it has not taken off yet…Yediyurappa is most incompetent Chief Minister. He was neither competent earlier, nor now," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he reminded that he had said almost a month ago that Yediyurappa will be replaced as chief minister and he still feels so, as BJP high command was thinking of changing him. "I need not be in touch with their (BJP) leadership to get such information, there are so many sources," he said in response to a question about BJP leaders questioning the basis of his claims.

Siddaramaiah had earlier too repeatedly claimed that the ruling BJP will change its Chief Minister in Karnataka. Basing his claims on information from sources in Delhi, the former Chief Minister had earlier said that talks have been going on for long within the BJP to replace Yediyurappa.

There has also been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa's age (77 years). Though the state BJP has rejected such speculation outright, it refuses to die down, with some within the party like senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal giving credence to it with their statements.

Responding to a question about reports on possible political realignment between Yeddyurappa and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah said, when were they separate, they were together during the previous election, even now they are together and in the future also they will be together. Kumaraswamy had met Yediyurappa twice in the last couple of months.

Though leaders had claimed that the meeting was regarding developmental issues concerning constituencies represented by JD(S) legislators, it had given rise to speculation. Siddaramaiah said the Congress recently held introspection about the recent defeat in the by-elections (in Sira and RR Nagar) and the party need not lose hope, as during byelections things will be in favour of the ruling party because of misuse of government machinery, false promises, spending huge amount of money.

He also alleged that there was internal understanding between BJP and JD(S) during these polls. Responding to criticism against him for staying away from the movement demanding ST tag for Kuruba community, Siddaramaiah said, it is not an apolitical movement, RSS is behind it and they were using Minister K S Eshwarappa to divide the Kuruba community.

"There is a conspiracy…," he alleged. Both Siddaramaiah and Eshwarappa belong to the Kuruba community.