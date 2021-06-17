Amid Talks With Unhappy K'taka BJP Leaders, BSY's Colleague Says CM Left With No Strength to Run Govt

A series of crucial meetings are underway in Bengaluru after several leaders within the Karnataka BJP called for replacing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. State BJP in-charge Arun Singh is holding talks with BJP MLAs and MLCs to assess the situation.

Trouble has been mounting for the Yediyurappa, also known as BSY, ever since he came to power in 2019 after the fall of the Congress-JDS coalition. From party loyalists unhappy with rewarding turncoats who had caused the fall of the coalition government, turncoats discontent with their rewards to those who upset with the chief minister’s son interfering with the running of the government, disgruntlement writs large.

In the latest attack on the aging chief minister, his party colleague and BJP MLC H Vishwanath has called for Yediyurappa’s removal stating he he lacks the spirit and strength to run the government. “Now, he does not have that spirit, strength and urge required to run the government. There are age and health factors as well. Then there is interference from his family members. No minister is happy. His son interferes in the work of all departments.”

Voices raising concerns over BSY’s son BY VIjayendra trying to run the government have grown louder over the past few weeks forcing Singh to fly down to Bengaluru to look into the crisis.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa’s loyalists continued to put up a show of strength with minister B Sriramulu stating that Vishwanath’s statement is a personal one. “Singh has already said that Yediyurappa is the chief minister.”

With two years left for the next Assembly elections in Karnataka, steps are already underway to look for a new face to the BJP back to power. A smooth transition with minimal or no collateral damage would be the saffron camp’s target. For now, quelling dissent seems to be the priority of the top leadership.

