Yediyurappa Placated, BJP Confident of Smooth Transition in K'taka But 'Turncoat' Ministers Left in Flux

With BS Yediyurappa’s resignation from Chief Minister’s chair and speculation about the fallout in terms of how the former CM has taken it and possible resentment among the Lingayats, the BJP is confident to manage the change of guard well.

A report in Times of India quoted BJP sources saying that the party leadership has taken care to get the veteran on board on the succession plan it had been working. Yediyurappa led BJP into forming the first ever government in the South.

The party expressed hope that the next Chief Minister of the state would be chosen from the legislators in the state.

Sources said that during his visit to New Delhi, Yediyurappa had conveyed to PM Narendra Modi his willingness to step down if the party desired as well. Sources also said the party has decided to keep him engaged.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party General Secretary Arun Singh will be in Bangalore as central observers for the BJP legislature meet where the next Chief Minister will be decided.

“We have to see the tone and mood of the legislators. We shall weigh all the factors and decisions will be taken by the central leadership in accordance with the outcome of the legislature party meeting,” a BJP functionary said.

As Yediyurappa has a hold over the Lingayat community, the party will keep him in good humour and it is likely that his son Vijayendra will be allotted some key responsibility in the state.

Meanwhile, as Yediyurappa stepped down from his chair yesterday, the political future of the 16 turncoat legislatures, instrumental in bringing the BJP government to power is at stake. The 16 ‘outsiders’ are in a flux over their future prospects.

Sources indicate that the new Chief Minister will probably try to axe 11 outsider ministers in the cabinet to accommodate more youngsters and loyalists.

