Yediyurappa Swearing-in LIVE: BSY to Take Oath Shortly, Puts on Hold HDK's Orders Passed in July

Event Highlights
- JD(S) Slams Yediyurappa
- Yediyurappa's 4th Term
- Yediyurappa, Not Yeddyurappa Will Take Oath
- Karnataka an Experimental Lab for BJP: Siddaramaiah
- July 31 Deadline to Prove Majority
- BSY 'Subverted Democracy and Came to Power' Says Congress
- Will Discuss Cabinet with President: BSY
- Follow Live Updates on Karnataka in Kannada
- Will Take Oath as CM at 6 pm: BSY
- 105 Not Magic Number, Says JD(S)
- BSY Reaches Governor's Residence
- Speaker Disqualified 3 MLAs
- BSY Going to Stake Claim to Form Govt
Yediyurappa met Vala a day after Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified three rebel Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law. "I will request him to allow me to take oath at 12.30pm. I am already the opposition leader, hence there is no need of legislator party meeting," Yediyurappa had earlier said before meeting the governor at 10am.
Yediyurappa is now on his way to Raj Bhavan.
Karnataka: BJP State President BS Yediyurappa en-route Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. He will take oath as Chief Minister, today. pic.twitter.com/2x968AR2Ct— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019
With BS Yediyurappa set to take oath as CM, Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijaybhaskar, under directions from Yediyurappa, has already told all Dept Secretaries to put on hold the orders given by caretaker CM (HD Kumaraswamy) in July.
Karnataka Chief Secretary T.M. Vijaybhaskar in a letter to Dept Secretaries: BS Yeddyurappa has given directions suggesting all Dept Secretaries to put on hold the orders given by care taker CM (HD Kumaraswamy) in July, till they're looked into by Chief Secy or Depts Secretaries. pic.twitter.com/hJayd4LIee— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019
BS Yediyurappa will address BJP worker at 5 pm.
Shri @BSYBJP will address party Karyakarthas at Jagannath Bhavan in Malleshwaram today at 5 pm— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 26, 2019
With BS Yediyurappa set to take oath as the CM at 6pm, BJP leader BL Santhosh says Karnataka is set to enter a new era of Vikas.
Karnataka set to witness a new era in its Vikas Yatra ... @BSYBJP will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka at 6 pm today .. He will addressing workers at @BJP4Karnataka State office Jagannatha Bhavana at 5 pm ... Congratukations ..— B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) July 26, 2019
Ahead of taking oath as chief minister of Karnataka, state BJP president BS Yediyurappa paid tribute at the National Military Memorial in Bengaluru on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Karnataka: BJP State President, BS Yeddyurappa paid tribute at National Military Memorial in Bengaluru on the occasion of #KargilVijayDiwas, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/2Vs8OGRneA— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019
JD(S) Slams Yediyurappa | Condemning the BJP for trying to stake a claim to form the government without the numbers, the JD(S) tweeted that today was "one of the darkest days in the history of Karnataka".
#HorseTradingParty of India has "claimed" stake to form govt even though they don't meet the magic number 112.— Janata Dal Secular (@JanataDal_S) July 26, 2019
Today marks one of the darkest days in the history of Karnataka. Democracy is dying a slow death because of BJP's unconstitutional practices.#HorseTraderYeddyurappa https://t.co/pi5jcqFcdf
Yediyurappa's 4th Term | BS Yeddyurappa's fourth stint as the Chief Minister will come today evening, after the May 2018 Assembly polls, during which he had to resign just three days after being sworn in. In 2018, he was unable to prove majority after staking claim to form the government stating that the BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 225-member Assembly.
Yediyurappa, Not Yeddyurappa Will Take Oath | The Karnataka BJP president has changed the spelling of his name before taking oath as CM again today. Yeddyurappa’s 2018 election affidavit spells his name as ‘BS Yeddyurappa’, while his latest letter to the Governor, staking claim to form government, calls him ‘BS Yediyurappa’.
Karnataka BJP president BS Yediyurappa had sent this letter to Amit Shah, congratulating him when the Congress-JD(S) coalition lost the trust motion in the state Assembly on Tuesday. The state party leadership had been awaiting their centre counterparts' directions to stake claim to form the government. Yeddyurappa finally met Governor Vajubhai Vala today to carry out said instructions.
BJP MP Says 'Numbers Not a Problem' | BJP MP from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje says that rebels are firm in their decision, and that her party welcomed them.
Shobha Karandlaje,Karnataka BJP MP: Today BS Yeddyurappa ji has staked claim to form Govt, party high command has supported him. Numbers in assembly are not a problem, also the rebel MLAs are firm on their stand and if they want to join BJP,we will welcome them. pic.twitter.com/DWo8UCzAld— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019
Karnataka an Experimental Lab for BJP: Siddaramaiah | Congress Legislative Party chief Siddaramaiah reacted to the announcement of BJP's BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in today saying that it was a shame to allow a party that did not have a majority to form government.
Karnataka assembly has become an experimental lab for @BJP4Karnataka & BJP backed governor to try unconstitutional ways to form govt.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 26, 2019
In what article of the constitution is the governor allowed to permit the party to form govt that doesn't have majority?
It is shame!!
BSY 'Subverted Democracy and Came to Power' Says Congress | Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa has used his excellent 'horse trading skills' to grab power in the state, the Congress tweeted.
Corruption Icon and Former Jail Bird Shri @BSYBJP has used his excellent Horse Trading skills to subvert democracy and come to power.— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 26, 2019
People of Karnataka remember his disastrous tenure as CM between 2008-2011, which ended with BSY in Jail.
History is all set to repeat again. https://t.co/0M28Z49PQM
Will Discuss Cabinet with President: BSY | "Who all are to be inducted (in the ministry), I will discuss with our national president and inform," said BS Yeddyurappa, about the ministers who will comprise his cabinet. He also said that he will send letters of invitation to outgoing chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, as well as Congress Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah for the swearing-in ceremony.
Follow Live Updates on Karnataka in Kannada | Follow live updates on the developments in Karnataka in Kannada on News18 Kannada here.
Counsel for Rebel MLAs Mukul Rohagi Skips Court | Counsel for the rebel Karnataka MLAs, Mukul Rohagi was absent from Supreme Court, despite being directed to be present. He says he has apologised to the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
Senior lawyer and counsel for rebel Karnataka MLAs, Mukul Rohatgi(file pic), today apologized to the Supreme Court for being absent before the Court despite being asked by it to be present yesterday. Bench headed by CJI Gogoi accepted his apology pic.twitter.com/DSxqpyFjiL— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019
Will Take Oath as CM at 6 pm: BSY | Karnataka BJP leader and former Chief Minister said that he has met Governor Vajubhai Vala and he will take oath as CM today at 6 pm.
BS Yeddyurappa,BJP: I just met the Governor, I will take oath as Chief Minister today at 6 pm. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/LkemKmqQP6— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019
BSY Reaches Governor's Residence | Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has arrived at state governor Vajubhai Vala's residence to stake claim to form the government.
Bengaluru: BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Raj Bhavan, to stake claim to form government. pic.twitter.com/uT1UmWFrsg— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019
Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh, four more BJP MLAs want to support the Congress-led government, self-styled godman Namdev Tyagi alias Computer Baba said. His statement came a day after two BJP MLAs backed the Congress-led government in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. However, the BJP did not seem impressed.“The Congress has started this game and we would end this,” said party legislator Narottam Mishra.
Speaker Disqualified 3 MLAs | Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified 3 MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar, saying that their resignations were "not voluntary and genuine". "They have violated the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and therefore are disqualified," he said, adding that they cease to be members from "this day" till the expiry of the current assembly in 2023.
BSY Going to Stake Claim to Form Govt | Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa says he will meet the governor at 10 am today to stake a claim to form the government in the state after the Congress-JD(S) alliance failed the trust vote on Monday. He also says that he will request the governor to hold the swearing-in ceremony today itself.
BS Yeddyurappa, BJP, #Karnataka: I am going to meet the Governor today at 10am to stake claim to form the government and I will request him to hold oath ceremony today itself. pic.twitter.com/8cSQ5p8Ph2— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019
BS Yediyurappa offers prayers at a temple ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru on Friday.
In a move that heightened the suspense over government formation excercise in the state two days after the collapse of the Congress-JDS ministry, Kumar disqualified rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. With all attention riveted on the Speaker's action, Kumar held that the resignation by the three MLAs were "not voluntary and genuine" and therefore proceeded to disqualify them under the anti-defection law with immediate effect till the end of the term of the current House in 2023.
The Speaker said he would decide on both resignations and disqualification pleas pending before him in respect of 14 other MLAs "in the next couple of days", which may prolong the political turmoil and have a bearing on government formation.
The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle triggered by the raft of resignations by the rebel MLAs.
Kumar's pronouncement of the ruling on disqualification pleas by the Congress and JDS and resignations by the MLAs in a phased manner is seen as a tough message to other rebels, who are still camping in Mumbai insisting they would not step back from their decision to quit their assembly membership.
Congress rebel MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli and Shankar faced the tough action from the Speaker, who made it clear that a member disqualified under the anti-defection law cannot contest or get elected till the end of the term of the present House.
