Yediyurappa's CM Seat Safe as BJP K'taka In-charge Dismisses Leadership Change Reports

Dismissing reports of leadership change in Karnataka, BJP state in-charge Arun Singh on Friday categorically said the 78-year-old Lingayat strong man BS Yediyurappa will continue to be the Chief Minister of the state and a strict action will be taken against those who spoke against the party’s norms.

“There will be no leadership change in Karnataka. No one should cause problems to the party. It is a big party and workers have their heart in it. All should work together to take party forward. Two or three people are damaging party and talking again the BJP’s interest. We will definitely take action at right time. We will also make them understand about this. In such a big party, you must stick to discipline," Singh told media after attending Karnataka BJP Core Committee meeting.

“If you want to speak, speak against Congress’ failure and about good works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa governments," he added.

Stating the same, State Revenue Minister R Ashok said, “Why everyday, every month this issue (Yediyurappa’s replacement) is coming. Party has decided that Yediyurappa will continue to be our Chief Minister. No MLAs are talking about this, except only one or two persons. We will take action against them within few days. The party and central leaders have decided what to do."

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa had also ruled out any political crisis in the state cabinet and said that the BJP high command will decide on action against party MLC A H Vishwanath for his recent “open statements," as he rubbished as “baseless" his allegations against his younger son and party vice-president B Y Vijayendra of interference in administration and “kickbacks" in an irrigation project.

“There is no political crisis at all…what is happening is just because one or two people (legislators) are saying something in the media, it is creating misunderstanding…these one or two people speaking against me is not new, they have been doing it since the beginning and it is getting highlighted," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters, he had said, about 60 legislators have met Arun Singh on Thursday, but these one or two people who are making statements were not even allowed to meet him.

“There is no confusion or crisis, we are all together and united, and are focusing on the development work. None of my cabinet colleagues are disturbed by any of these things…we will try and talk to one or two people who are involved in such activities, and try to resolve things," he added.

This came days after speculations were rife for some time now that a section of the ruling BJP in Karnataka is trying to push for unseating BS Yediyurappa from the Chief Minister’s post. MLA from Hubli-Dharwad West Arvind Bellad and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal who are said to be from the faction has sought Yediyurappa’s replacement.

