1-MIN READ

Yediyurappa's Continuance as CM More Beneficial for Us: K'taka Congress Working Prez Jarkiholi

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo).

Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi said he had heard Yediyurappa was supposed to stay as chief minister only for six months but the term had been extended for a year because of coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 2, 2020, 8:45 PM IST
The Karnataka Congress on Sunday said BS Yediyurappa's continuation as the chief minister would benefit the party.

"Whether Yediyurappa continues or not, in any case it will not minimise our advantages. His continuation will benefit us more," state Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi told reporters, without elaborating.

He was replying to queries on speculations about leadership change in the state government, which have already been rejected by the state unit of the BJP.

Jarkiholi claimed he had heard that Yediyurappa was supposed to stay as chief minister only for six months but the term had been extended for a year because of coronavirus.

There have been social media posts allegedly by Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi's supporters, projecting him as the next chief minister in the backdrop of his recent visit to Delhi after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala.

However, Savadi himself has dismissed such speculations, saying Yediyurappa is his leader and will continue for the rest of the three years of his term as the chief minister.

Apparently referring to Savadi, Jarkiholi said some peoplein the BJP were made deputy chief minister and ministers to 'counter' Yediyurappa.

