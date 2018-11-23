English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Yeh Toh Thehre Pardesi': Shivraj Chouhan's 'Musical' Dig at Rahul Gandhi in Poll-bound MP
Alleging that Gandhi would not be around after November 28, the day the state casts its vote, the Chief Minister quipped that Gandhi spent more time abroad than in the country.
File Photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday used the lyrics of a famous song by Qawwali singer Altaf Raja to launch a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Satna.
“Yeh to thehre pardesi, saath kya nibhayenge. Kaam to mama hi aayega,” Chouhan, who is fondly called ‘mama’ by his supporters, was quoted as saying by ANI. Alleging that Gandhi would not be around after November 28, the day the state casts its vote, the Chief Minister quipped that Gandhi spent more time abroad than in the country.
Madhya Pradesh will see a keenly contested battle this time as Chouhan fights for his prestige and the chief minister’s chair for the fourth time in a state that has been the BJP’s citadel since 2003. The Congress, with its debut outing in the electoral battle under the leadership of Gandhi, hopes to wrest power from the saffron party in what are seen as the semi-finals to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
While the victory margin has remained in the chief minister’s favour in the last few polls, the presence of Arun Yadav — a prominent OBC leader who inherits the legacy of his father, former Deputy CM Subhash Yadav — has made things interesting.
