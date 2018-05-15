GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Yelahanka Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's SR Vishwanath Wins

Live election result of 150 Yelahanka constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Yelahanka MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:16 PM IST
Yelahanka (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 3,74,036 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,92,813 are male, 1,81,125 female and 49 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.92 and the approximate literacy rate is 85%
Live Status BJP S.R.Vishwanath Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP12011049.00%S.R.Vishwanath
JD(S)7760731.66%Hanumanthegowda.A.M
INC4144916.91%Gopalakrishna.M.N
NOTA20510.84%Nota
PPP9140.37%H. Marappa
IND5470.22%Hanumanthegowda.H.A
RMVP4630.19%Umesh Beguru
IND4160.17%Krishnamurthy.L.S
IND3930.16%Dr. K. S. Swamy
AIMEP3420.14%Syed Nadeem.S
IND2640.11%Naryanaswamy.M
KJP2270.09%N.Ramakrishnappa
IND2150.09%H.K.Gopalakrishna
FCI1370.06%Syed Nijam

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,397 votes (9.38%) securing 38.5% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 66.93%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,022 votes (10.87%) registering 41.36% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 62.9%.

Check the table below for Yelahanka live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

