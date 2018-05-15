GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Yelburga Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Achar Halappa Basappa Wins

Live election result of 63 Yelburga constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Yelburga MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:30 PM IST
Yelburga (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Koppal district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Koppal Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,04,648 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,03,313 are male, 1,01,209 female and 4 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.85 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%
Live Status BJP Achar Halappa Basappa Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7907248.02%Achar Halappa Basappa
INC6575439.93%Basavaraj Rayareddi
JD(S)145918.86%Veeranagouda Police Patil Ballutagi
NOTA15100.92%Nota
JHP9130.55%Annadanaraja Ayyanagouda Nadagouda
IND7390.45%Rahamansab S Mangalore
IND6170.37%V Sadashivarao
AIMEP4240.26%Allabhaxi Fakruddinsab Kukanoor
IND3430.21%Ningappa Balappa
SHS2880.17%Sharanabasappa Kallappa Daanakai
IND2300.14%Naveen Hosapeti
IND1860.11%Zakirhusain Husainsab

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,900 votes (12.36%) securing 38.32% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.03%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 29,781 votes (28.1%) registering 56.21% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Yelburga live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

