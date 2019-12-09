Yellapur Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Begins for Yellapur Assembly Seat

81. Yellapur (General) (ಯಲ್ಲಾಪುರ) is a State Assembly/Vidhana Soudha constituency in the Uttara Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Live Status Party Candidate Name Refresh Data - - - (Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detailed Results

There are a total of 1,68,193 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 85,999 are male, 82,117 female and 0 others.

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,492 votes (20.28%) securing 48.06% of the total votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: Arabail Hebbar Shivaram (Bharatiya Janata Party), A Chaitra (Janata Dal (Secular)), Bhimanna Naik (Indian National Congress), Jaithunabi Jigalur (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi), Sunil Pawar (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Chidanand Hanumanthappa Harijan (Independent), Mahesh Hegde (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

LIVE RESULTS: Yellapur Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) Party Candidate Name BJP Arabail Hebbar Shivaram JDS A Chaitra INC Bhimanna Naik KRS Jaithunabi Jigalur UPP Sunil Pawar IND Chidanand Hanumanthappa Harijan IND Mahesh Hegde

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

Follow the live results of the Karnataka bypolls right here on News18.com.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.