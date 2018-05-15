GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Yellapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Arabail Hebbar Shivaram Wins

Live election result of 81 Yellapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Yellapur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:50 PM IST
Yellapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Arabail Hebbar Shivaram Wins
Live election result of 81 Yellapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Yellapur MLA.
Yellapur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Uttara Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Uttara Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,68,193 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 85,999 are male, 82,117 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 95.4 and the approximate literacy rate is 81%
Live Status INC Arabail Hebbar Shivaram Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6629047.26%Arabail Hebbar Shivaram
BJP6480746.20%Andalagi Veerbhadra Gouda Shivanagouda Patil
JD(S)62634.46%Naik Ravindra A.
NOTA14211.01%Nota
IND5240.37%Jamakhandi Mahaboobali
IND3480.25%Nagesh Bhoviwddar
SHS3110.22%Sachin Naik Bin Chinthamani
BBKD3070.22%Nilappa Kheerappa Lamani

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,492 votes (20.28%) securing 48.06% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.61%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,485 votes (2.38%) registering 37.46% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.8%.

Check the table below for Yellapur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

