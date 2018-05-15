GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Yemakanamardi Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Yamakanmardi): Congress's Satish. L. Jarkiholi Wins

Live election result of 10 Yemakanamardi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Yamakanmardi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
Yemkanmardi (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkodi Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,85,780 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 92,126 are male, 92,226 female and 10 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.62 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status INC Satish. L. Jarkiholi Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7351249.16%Satish. L. Jarkiholi
BJP7066247.26%Astagi Maruti Mallappa
JD(S)18371.23%Shankar Bharama Gasti
NOTA17021.14%Nota
KJP12990.87%Dr: Yalgund Basanaik Naik
IND5200.35%Bhimashi Siddappa Naik

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,350 votes (19.55%) securing 56.78% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.83%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 16,781 votes (15.45%) registering 42.47% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Yemkanmardi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

