Yemmiganur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Yemmiganur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Y J Eranna IND -- -- Vadde Urukundu NOTA -- -- Nota JSP -- -- Rekha Javvaji SDPI -- -- Devanakonda Mohammed Yousuf YSRCP -- -- K Chenna Kesava Reddy TDP -- -- B Jaya Nageswara Reddy BJP -- -- K R Murahari Reddy INC -- -- Kadimetla Lakshmi Narayana Reddy

144. Yemmiganur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,27,253 voters of which 1,13,062 are male and 1,14,153 are female and 38 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Yemmiganur, recorded a voter turnout of 79.13%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 74.74% and in 2009, 68.01% of Yemmiganur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, B Jayanageswara Reddy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 14,361 votes which was 8.61% of the total votes polled. B Jayanageswara Reddy polled a total of 1,66,744 (41.77%) votes.INC's K Chenna Kesava Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2323 (1.8%) votes. K Chenna Kesava Reddy polled 1,28,723 which was 41.77% of the total votes polled.Yemmiganur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: एम्मिगनूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఎమ్మిగనూరు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).