Yemmiganur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Yemmiganur (ఎమ్మిగనూరు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
144. Yemmiganur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,27,253 voters of which 1,13,062 are male and 1,14,153 are female and 38 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Yemmiganur, recorded a voter turnout of 79.13%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 74.74% and in 2009, 68.01% of Yemmiganur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, B Jayanageswara Reddy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 14,361 votes which was 8.61% of the total votes polled. B Jayanageswara Reddy polled a total of 1,66,744 (41.77%) votes.
INC's K Chenna Kesava Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2323 (1.8%) votes. K Chenna Kesava Reddy polled 1,28,723 which was 41.77% of the total votes polled.
Yemmiganur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: एम्मिगनूर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఎమ్మిగనూరు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Yemmiganur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Y J Eranna
IND
--
--
Vadde Urukundu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JSP
--
--
Rekha Javvaji
SDPI
--
--
Devanakonda Mohammed Yousuf
YSRCP
--
--
K Chenna Kesava Reddy
TDP
--
--
B Jaya Nageswara Reddy
BJP
--
--
K R Murahari Reddy
INC
--
--
Kadimetla Lakshmi Narayana Reddy
