Yercaud Candidate List: Key Contests in Yercaud Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Yercaud Assembly constituency in SALEM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Yercaud seat is part of the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Chitra.G of ADMK won from this seat beating Tamilselvan.C of DMK by a margin of 17,394 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Perumal.C of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Tamilselvan.C. of DMK by a margin of 37,582 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Yercaud Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Yercaud constituency are: G. Chitra of AIADMK, C Tamilselvan of DMK, K. C. Kumar of DMDK, Duraiswamy of IJK, Jothi of NTK