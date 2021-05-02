Yercaud Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

83. Yercaud (यरकाउद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Yercaud is part of 14. Kallakurichi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.23%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,83,916 eligible electors, of which 1,38,921 were male, 1,44,979 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Yercaud in 2021 is 1044.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,60,157 eligible electors, of which 1,28,532 were male, 1,31,612 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,159 eligible electors, of which 1,05,446 were male, 1,04,710 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Yercaud in 2016 was 179. In 2011, there were 177.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chitra.G of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Tamilselvan.C of DMK by a margin of 17,394 votes which was 7.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.18% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Perumal.C of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Tamilselvan.C. of DMK by a margin of 37,582 votes which was 20.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 58.06% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 83. Yercaud Assembly segment of Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kallakurichi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Yercaud are: C Kumar (DMDK), G Chitra (AIADMK), C Tamilselvan (DMK), P Ramasamy (BSP), T Duraisamy (IJK), Jothi (NTK), S T Rajendhiran (IND), K Unnamalai (IND), P Sathishkumar (IND), Santhosam (IND), T Priya (IND), K Manikandan (IND), D Madesh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.62%, while it was 85.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 83. Yercaud constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 311. In 2011 there were 263 polling stations.

EXTENT:

83. Yercaud constituency comprises of the following areas of Salem district of Tamil Nadu: Yercaud Taluk Vazhappadi Taluk Salem Taluk (Part) Udayapatti, Vedapatti, D.Perumalpalayam, Sukkampatti, Thathanur, Mookkanur, Kathiripatti, Achanguttapattipudur, Aramanur, Achanguttaipatti, Kuppanur, Vellaiyampatti, Valasaiyur, Pallipatti, Dasanayakkanpatti, Valaiyakkaranur, Mettupattithathanur, Chinnanur, Tailanur, Athikarapatti, Veeranam, Korathupatti and Karpagam villages. Attur Taluk (Part) Neyyamalai, Tumbal, Malayalapatti, Aruna RF, Chinnakalrayan Hills Therkkunadu, Chinnakalrayan Hills Vadakkunadu, Tumbal, Extension RF and Tumbal RF villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Salem.

The total area covered by Yercaud is 1118 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Yercaud is: 11°44’08.5"N 78°19’59.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Yercaud results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam