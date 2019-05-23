Yerragondapalem Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Yerragondapalem Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Gowtham Raj Pakanati NVP -- -- Gottimukkala Sujatha NVDP -- -- Budala Aseervadam IND -- -- Kola Srinivasulu IND -- -- Nalluri Nagaiah INC -- -- Medabalimi Venkateswara Rao TDP -- -- Budala Ajitha Rao IND -- -- Prasada Rao Racheti IND -- -- Banka Raju NOTA -- -- Nota YSRCP -- -- Audimulapu Suresh BJP -- -- Angalakurthi Chennaiah

102. Yerragondapalem is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,00,379 voters of which 1,01,541 are male and 98,836 are female and 2 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Yerragondapalem , recorded a voter turnout of 87.23%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.72% and in 2009, 74.06% of Yerragondapalem 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, David Raju Palaparthi of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 19,071 votes which was 12.08% of the total votes polled. David Raju Palaparthi polled a total of 1,57,884 (50.08%) votes.INC's Audimulapu Suresh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13194 (9.86%) votes. Audimulapu Suresh polled 1,33,874 which was 50.08% of the total votes polled.Yerragondapalem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: एर्रागोन्डापालेम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఎర్రగొండపాలెం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).