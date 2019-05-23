English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yerragondapalem Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Yerragondapalem (ఎర్రగొండపాలెం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
102. Yerragondapalem is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Prakasam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 2,00,379 voters of which 1,01,541 are male and 98,836 are female and 2 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Yerragondapalem , recorded a voter turnout of 87.23%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 83.72% and in 2009, 74.06% of Yerragondapalem 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, David Raju Palaparthi of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 19,071 votes which was 12.08% of the total votes polled. David Raju Palaparthi polled a total of 1,57,884 (50.08%) votes.
INC's Audimulapu Suresh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13194 (9.86%) votes. Audimulapu Suresh polled 1,33,874 which was 50.08% of the total votes polled.
Yerragondapalem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: एर्रागोन्डापालेम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఎర్రగొండపాలెం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Yerragondapalem Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Gowtham Raj Pakanati
NVP
--
--
Gottimukkala Sujatha
NVDP
--
--
Budala Aseervadam
IND
--
--
Kola Srinivasulu
IND
--
--
Nalluri Nagaiah
INC
--
--
Medabalimi Venkateswara Rao
TDP
--
--
Budala Ajitha Rao
IND
--
--
Prasada Rao Racheti
IND
--
--
Banka Raju
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Audimulapu Suresh
BJP
--
--
Angalakurthi Chennaiah
