‘Yes, Blame the Voters, Mrs Finance Minister’: Cong Takes Swipe at Sitharaman’s Remark on Millennials

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remarks that the automobile sector slowdown was due to factors like change in mindset of millennials, with party leader Abhishek Singhvi sarcastically saying everyone but the BJP is to blame for the handling of the economy.

Sitharaman on Tuesday had said the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors like the change in mindset of millennials, who now prefer taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber instead of committing for monthly installments to own a car.

Reacting to her remarks, Singhvi tweeted: "Yes..that's great. Blame the voters..blame everyone but BJP's handling of the economy Mrs Finance Minister."

The Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, also took a dig at Sitharaman for her remarks.

"So the decline in bus and truck sales is also because millennials have stopped buying them as much as they used to. Isn't that right FM Smt. @nsitharaman?" the party said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Singhvi also questioned how the economy will cross 5 trillion dollars in view of the prevailing circumstances.

"Modi ji's Twitter followers have crossed 50 million. Economy will cross 5 trillion (dollars), but how? Youths are not getting jobs, will you hold opposition responsible for this too. Uber, Ola have ruined everything," he said.

"Whatever good has happened, has been done by us (Modinomics). Whatever bad has happened, has been done by others (Nirmalanomics). Then, why have people elected you? (Publiconomics)," he said in another tweet.

The Congress, in a tweet, also attacked the government over a media report claiming that crores of stocks in investor wealth has been wiped off in the first 100 days of the Modi government's second term.

"Despite their promise of protecting wealth creators, the government's disastrous policies have wiped away Rs 12.5 lakh crore of investor wealth in the last 100 days. Unlike the FM's excuses, these are the real reasons for it: Demonetisation, GST, Tax Terrorism," the party said.

