'Yes, I am Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Chamcha and Proud of This Fact': MP Cabinet Minister

Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh labour minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia here on Monday openly claimed that he was senior Congress party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s chamcha (sidekick) and was extremely proud of this.

The minister’s remarks came after former Scindia aide-turned-political adversary and BJP MP from Guna KP Yadav called Sisodia a sidekick to Scindia.

“I am proud of the fact that I am a chamcha of Maharaj Jyotiraditya Scindia, what is the problem in this,” said Sisodia speaking to the media on Monday. He hit back at the Guna BJP MP asking him if he too wasn't a chamcha of Maharaj Scindia in the past and used to run behind his car.

“Maharaj offered me a ticket and got me appointed as a minister of cabinet rank turning my life around,” said the minister.

A political turncoat KP Yadav had been a trusted lieutenant of Scindia for years before he finally ditched his ‘mentor’ in January last and also handed him a shocking defeat in the Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket from Guna, the invincible bastion of Scindias till May 2019.

However, this is not the first time when a Scindia loyalist has openly flaunted his dedication to the Gwalior royal family scion.

Recently, Food and Civil Supplies minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar had offered sastang pranam (laying down on the ground greeting someone) to Scindia during his Gwalior visit in full public glare. Expressing resentment, Scindia had cautioned him against such acts in future.

Besides, another Scindia loyalist, Women and Child Development minister Imarti Devi too has reposed her reverence in Scindia time and again. Recently, she had claimed that Scindia was like a God to her.

In another controversial take, the minister soon after her appointment as the cabinet minister had openly claimed that she was grateful to ‘Maharaj’ and added that she would have still been happy even if Scindia had handed her a broom.

