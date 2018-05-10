'Yes, My Mother is Italian, But She is More Indian Than Many: Rahul Gandhi on PM's Jibe

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his mother Sonia Gandhi was Italian but she was “more Indian than many Indians I have seen”. This was in response to PM Modi attacking Sonia Gandhi for her Italian origin.“My mother is Italian, she also lived a larger part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many Indians I see. My mother sacrificed for this country, she has suffered for it. It shows the quality of the PM when he makes these types of comments,” said Rahul Gandhi.The Congress president was addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on the last day of campaigning for the Karnataka election.On the question of repeated attacks on him by the PM, Rahul Gandhi referenced the story of Lord Buddha.“Many years ago, Buddha was sitting under a tree. He was abused by people but he said nothing,” said Rahul .Rahul accused the PM of being angry with everybody.“Mr Modi has got anger inside of him. He is angry with everybody, not only me. I am a lightning rod for anger, I attract anger. But that is his problem. It is not my problem,” said Rahul.Rahul accused BJP of only making personal attacks and lacking a vision for Karnataka. Rahul said the Congress fought the campaign on fundamental issues, but the BJP failed to tell the people of the state what it will do for them."PM Modi likes to distract people. He has nothing to say to the people of Karnataka on their future. So he just distracts them. All these comments are made to distract the country from the important issues,” said Rahul.The state will go to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes will take place on May 15.