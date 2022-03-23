Rajasthan MLA Sanyam Lodha, one of the advisors to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has stoked controversy with his remarks describing himself and other Congress leaders as “slaves" of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

In a video clipping that is going viral on social media, an annoyed Sanyam Lodha could be seen lashing out after a statement by a member in the House mentioning “they are slaves of the Gandhi-Nehru" family.

Responding to this, Lodha said, “Yes we are slaves of Nehru-Gandhi family and we will remain their slaves till our last breath because this nation has been created by Nehru-Gandhi family".

Other members in the House were quick to hit back at Sanyam Lodha and, in a jibe, “congratulated" him for “slavery".

“Congratulations on your slavery," a member in the House said.

Slamming the Congress over the remarks by Lodha, BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and said, “Has India been created by Nehru Gandhi family? Once again Sonia/Rahul/Indira is India?"

