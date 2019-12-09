Yeshvanthapura Bypoll Results 2019 Live Updates: Yeshwanthpur Election Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

153. Yeshvanthapura (Gen) (ಯಶವಂತಪುರ) , also known as Yeshwanthpur, is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka (ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. Congress (INC) won the seat in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 29,100 votes (12.57%) securing 52% of the total votes polled.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,082 votes (0.72%) registering 38.29% of the votes polled.

Bye-elections for 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Karnataka Assembly were held on December 5, 2019 and the votes are being counted on December 8, 2019. These by-polls are important for the state as the results will decide if the ruling BJP under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is able to secure a majority in the 224-member house. BJP which has 105 MLAs, needs 8 more to secure a majority on its own.

2019 bypoll candidates: TN Javarayi Gowda (Janata Dal (Secular)), P Nagaraj (Indian National Congress), ST Somashekar (Bharatiya Janata Party), Krishnaiah (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi), Srivenkateswar Maha Swamiji (Katakadhond DG) (Hindustan Janta Party), CR Nagaraju (Bharatiya Prajagala Kalyana Paksha), Manjunatha M (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Beeresh N (Independent), Venugopal G (Independent), Shambhulingegowda (Gandivadhi) (Independent), Sarvamangala G (Independent), Hanumantha M (Kote) (Independent).

The constituencies which have gone for bypolls are: Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivaji Nagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajapete, and Hunasuru.

LIVE RESULTS: Yeshvanthapura Assembly Constituency (Karnataka) Party Candidate Name JDS TN Javarayi Gowda INC P Nagaraj BJP ST Somashekar KRS Krishnaiah HJP Srivenkateswar Maha Swamiji (Katakadhond DG) BPKP CR Nagaraju UPP Manjunatha M IND Beeresh N IND Venugopal G IND Shambhulingegowda (Gandivadhi) IND Sarvamangala G IND Hanumantha M (Kote)

11 of the 15 constituencies going to the polls were won by Congress (INC) in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, 3 by Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and 1 by Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

Follow the live results of the Karnataka bypolls right here on News18.com.

