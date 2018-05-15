GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Full Results
»
1-min read

Yeshwanthpur Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Yeshvanthapur): Congress Candidate ST Somashekhar Wins

Live election result of 153 Yeshwanthpur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Yeshvanthapur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Yeshwanthpur Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Yeshvanthapur): Congress Candidate ST Somashekhar Wins
Live election result of 153 Yeshwanthpur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Yeshvanthapur MLA.
Yeshvanthapura (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 4,53,557 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 2,36,223 are male, 2,17,276 female and 47 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 91.97 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%.
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC S.T.Somashekhar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC11527340.14%S.T.Somashekhar
JD(S)10456236.41%T.N.Javarayi Gowda
BJP5930820.65%Jaggesh
NOTA14530.51%Nota
IND11240.39%Shashidhar.C
IND10820.38%Shambulingagowda
RMVP8290.29%Ashok.B
IND6090.21%Venugopal M.N
IND5020.17%K.M.Mahdeva
IND4110.14%Beeresh.N
IND3960.14%Nagaraju.C.R
CPI(ML)(L)3020.11%Nirmala.M
IND2200.08%G.V.Seetharamu
IND2140.07%Nagarathna
KPJP1770.06%B.R.Praveen Kumar
IND1420.05%T.H. Chaitanya
SHS1410.05%Mu.Venkateshaiah
RPS1340.05%Bhagyamma
RCMP1190.04%Saraswathi
IND1130.04%H.Gopalakrishna Rao
BPKP940.03%Murali . H

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 29,100 votes (12.57%) securing 52% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 66.24%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,082 votes (0.72%) registering 38.29% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Yeshvanthapura live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:


(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)


Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You