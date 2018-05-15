Yeshwanthpur Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Yeshvanthapur): Congress Candidate ST Somashekhar Wins

Live Status INC S.T.Somashekhar Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Yeshvanthapura (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore North Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 4,53,557 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 2,36,223 are male, 2,17,276 female and 47 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 91.97 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%.INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 29,100 votes (12.57%) securing 52% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 66.24%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,082 votes (0.72%) registering 38.29% of the votes polled.