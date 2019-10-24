Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Yevla Election Results 2019 Live Updates (येवला): Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Yevla (येवला) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Yevla (येवला) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
119. Yevla (येवला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,95,869 eligible electors, of which 1,56,209 were male, 1,39,654 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 784 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,74,072 eligible electors, of which 1,45,124 were male, 1,28,948 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 784 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,56,859.
Yevla has an elector sex ratio of 894.02.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 46442 votes which was 23.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 58.17% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 50180 votes which was 29.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 63.11% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 119. Yevla Assembly segment of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency. Dindori Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 6 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.75%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.74%, while it was 65.65 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.99%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 312 polling stations in 119. Yevla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 288.
Extent: 119. Yevla constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Yevla Tehsil, Niphad Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Lasalgaon and Deogaon.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Yevla is: 20.0789 74.5217.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Yevla results.
