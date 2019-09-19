Yogi Adityanath Backs PM Modi's Appeal on Population Explosion, Calls for an Effective Policy
A United Nations report in June said India, currently with a population of about 1.37 billion, will overtake China, with 1.43 billion people right now, as the world’s most populous country around 2027.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Wednesday talked about the urgency of addressing population as a real problem.
The UP Chief Minister also mentioned the need to complement development with population control.
"Whatever the development, if you are not be able to control population, it will always be a problem. You will have to keep in mind that development should be balanced and it should be for all. I think population control should be made more effective," he said in the interview to CNN-News18.
According to Census 2011, Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India with a population density of 828 people for every square kilometre area of land. "It is a very important issue and whatever resources we have right, there should be discussions on strengthening its quality," added Adityanath.
When asked whether he entered politics taking the hard line Hindutva but now it has changed, Adityanath said, "Poor is poor. Government plans should reach everybody without discrimination. Remember, in 2014, PM Modi said ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. This is not a slogan, this is a reality and we are proud that we took everything to the ground-level."
He further added that the Uttar Pradesh government has given 25 lakh houses in which all were not for Hindus. "Muslim population in UP is 18 per cent, but 30-35 per cent Muslims have availed the benefits," he said.
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that for him the citizen of the state matters. "We did not provide help because they were Muslims. We defined a criteria and whoever fell into that category got the benefits," he said while talking about his government's development agenda.
