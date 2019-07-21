Adityanath Blames Cong, SP for Sonbhadra Shootout, Demands Reports of Wrongdoings Since 1952
Adityanath alleged that agricultural land on which tribals used to practice traditional agriculture was registered in the name of Congress leader in a wrong way in 1955.
File photo of Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Sonbhadra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the families of Gond tribals killed in a clash here over a land dispute four days ago and announced several steps including enhanced compensation and time-bound completion of inquiry.
Targeting opposition parties, Adityanath alleged the agricultural land on which tribals used to practice traditional agriculture was registered "in the name of a Congress leader in a wrong way in 1955". He also claimed that the village head and his brother involved in the incident were associated with the Samajwadi Party.
"In 1989, the land which belonged to a public trust was registered in the name of people linked with the trust. In 2017, the land was sold to some local people," he said, adding an inquiry report into all the wrongdoings since 1952 has been sought within 10 days.
The chief minister announced an enhanced compensation of Rs 18.5 lakh each to the families of those killed and Rs 2.5 lakh to the injured.
He added that "wherever any anomaly was prima facie detected, action has been taken be it the tehsil level or in the police department".
He also said that in a police outpost will be opened at the spot of the crime and a fire station will be established in Ghorawal area.
The UP Chief Minister went to the district hospital to meet the people who were injured in the clash.
Ten persons were killed and 18 people were injured in the clash on Wednesday after a village headman and his supporters opened fire on a group of tribals over a land dispute. P
