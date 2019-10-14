Yogi Adityanath Breaks Silence Over Jhansi Encounter, Slams Akhilesh Yadav for Calling it ‘Fake’

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath broke his silence on the Jhansi encounter saying that it was legitimate, while also slamming Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for terming it "fake".

In an interview with News18, the chief minister said that a police inspector was shot first by the alleged miscreant Pushpendra Yadav, who later fled with the cop's car. The police inspector, who was hurt, alerted another team, which intercepted the car 40 kms away from the location of the incident. Here, Yadav opened fire at the police party again and was finally gunned down.

"One police officer has also been injured in the encounter. Nobody has the right to take the law in their hands, be it police, politician or anyone else. Everyone in the state will have to abide by the law," the Yogi continued.

On Akhilesh Yadav's remarks that people are being killed in the state, the chief minister said, "People are not being killed deliberately. I think all those who were a threat to the society have been close to Akhilesh Yadav. Today when such people are living in fear, it is obvious that Akhilesh will feel bad about it."

Earlier, the SP chief had visited the deceased Pushpendra Yadav's family in Jhansi. He had on the occasion said that when the Samajwadi Party government comes to power in 2022, the case will be investigated again and those responsible for his death will be punished.

“This is not an encounter, it's police lynching. Pushpendra was married three months back and now what future does his widow have?" Akhilesh Yadav had said.

“Entire Jhansi knows what the truth is in this case. An injustice has been done with the family of Pushpendra Yadav,” he added.

