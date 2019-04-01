Yogi Adityanath Calls Indian Army 'Modi ki Sena', Mamata Says Soldiers Belong to All

Ab Indian Army ka naamkaran karke Modi ki Sena rakh diya CM Adityanath ne. This is an insult to our armed forces. They are India’s Armed Forces not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Adityanath must apologise. https://t.co/IDF8U6DSjR — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) 1 April 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath created a flutter on Monday when he referred to the Indian Army as ‘Modi Sena’ (the army of Prime Minister Narendra Modi), with the Opposition attacking him for trying to appropriate the forces.Addressing a rally in Ghaziabad, Adityanath said, “Congress ke log aatankvadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankvadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress fed terrorists biryani while Modi’s army feeds them bullets and bombs).”The statement, however, did not go down well with the Opposition, which has earlier also accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to politicise the air strikes in Balakot for political gains.Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said “such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation”.She added, “We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement.”Congress’s Priyanka Chaturvedi also called the statement an “insult to our armed forces”.