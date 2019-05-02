English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yogi Adityanath Credits Modi For Listing of Masood Azhar as a Global Terrorist by UN
'Modi hai to mumkin hai', as Adityanath says while crediting Narendra Modi and saying that even Congress could not do this.
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...
Jaipur Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for UN's designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying it proves "Modi hai to Mumkin hai".
The UN Sanctions Committee on Wednesday designated the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on the proposal to ban him.
At an election rally in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Adityanath termed the Congress Party a "threat to the country" and asked people to think whether the party, along with the supporters of Pakistan, wants to compromise with the nation's security.
"The UN decision has proved that 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (Modi makes it possible). The Congress could not do this," Adityanath said.
The UP chief minister claimed the number of Naxal-affected districts in the country has reduced in the last five years and every citizen, irrespective of his caste and religion, can now feel safe and secure.
He said, "The Modi government has done things in 55 months which the Congress could not do in 50 years".
The UN Sanctions Committee on Wednesday designated the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on the proposal to ban him.
At an election rally in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Adityanath termed the Congress Party a "threat to the country" and asked people to think whether the party, along with the supporters of Pakistan, wants to compromise with the nation's security.
"The UN decision has proved that 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (Modi makes it possible). The Congress could not do this," Adityanath said.
The UP chief minister claimed the number of Naxal-affected districts in the country has reduced in the last five years and every citizen, irrespective of his caste and religion, can now feel safe and secure.
He said, "The Modi government has done things in 55 months which the Congress could not do in 50 years".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stagnated Innovation and Flourishing Competition: The iPhone’s Decline from Stardom
- Fortnite Maker Epic Games’ Battle Against Steam is a Smart, Measured Expansion Policy
- Watch: Woman Uses Soap to Turn Floor into Makeshift Treadmill
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios: Delhi NRR Plummets, MI Look to Seal the Deal
- Scientists May Have Found Possible Crash Site of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results