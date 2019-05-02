Take the pledge to vote

Yogi Adityanath Credits Modi For Listing of Masood Azhar as a Global Terrorist by UN

'Modi hai to mumkin hai', as Adityanath says while crediting Narendra Modi and saying that even Congress could not do this.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Jaipur Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for UN's designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying it proves "Modi hai to Mumkin hai".

The UN Sanctions Committee on Wednesday designated the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Azhar a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on the proposal to ban him.

At an election rally in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Adityanath termed the Congress Party a "threat to the country" and asked people to think whether the party, along with the supporters of Pakistan, wants to compromise with the nation's security.

"The UN decision has proved that 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (Modi makes it possible). The Congress could not do this," Adityanath said.

The UP chief minister claimed the number of Naxal-affected districts in the country has reduced in the last five years and every citizen, irrespective of his caste and religion, can now feel safe and secure.

He said, "The Modi government has done things in 55 months which the Congress could not do in 50 years".
