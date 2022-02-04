CHANGE LANGUAGE
Yogi Adityanath Established Rule of Law in Uttar Pradesh, Freed State from Mafias, Says Shah

Amit Shah and CM Yogi in Gorakhpur. (Image: ANI)

The opposition alliance, he said, had lost to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh previously and would be defeated again.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he has freed Uttar Pradesh of mafias by establishing rule of law in the true sense after 25 years.

Shah was addressing an election meeting ahead of nomination filing by Adityanath from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat. The union minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking special care of development particularly of the Purvanchal region.

Besides Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, chiefs of BJP allies — Apna Dal and NISHAD party — were present on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases beginning February 10..

February 04, 2022, 14:49 IST