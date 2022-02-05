Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview to News18: BJP's Double-engine Govt Cranked Up Infra Growth Like Never Before

Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh has received a booster shot of infrastructure development under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “double-engine government" in the state and at the Centre, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday in an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18.

“A lot of work has been done that wasn’t done in the last 70 years. In 70 years, just 12 government medical colleges were set up in Uttar Pradesh. Now, the double-engine government is establishing 33 new such colleges. 17 of these are operational and work is on for 16," the chief minister said.

Yogi Adityanath spoke to News18 after he filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly polls from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday.

“Just one-and-a-half expressways were created earlier in the state but now nine are under construction," said the chief minister in the interview.

The Union Budget announced on February 1 had a massive infrastructure push for Uttar Pradesh with support for projects including expressways between Kanpur and Lucknow, Varanasi and Kolkata, and a corridor between Gorakhpur and Siliguri in West Bengal. It also included international connectivity between Sonauli (a transit point between India and Nepal) and Gorakhpur.

“In 70 years, just two cities in UP—Lucknow and Varanasi—were linked to air travel. Now, nine cities are providing air connectivity to 75 places in India and the world. And we are establishing 11 new airports. Soon UP will be the first state with five international airports. The Jewar airport is set to become Asia’s largest. The difference between the previous governments and the present one could not be any clearer," said the CM.

The foundation of the Jewar airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a vision to decongest regional air traffic and relieve the stress on Delhi airport. The first phase of the project, spread over 5,000 hectares with an investment of Rs 5,730 crore, is likely to be completed by 2024.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

