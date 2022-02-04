Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview to News18: Coalition Tactics of Bhai-Behen, 2 UP Boys, Mahagathbandhan Failed

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will win more than 300 of the 403 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats in the upcoming seven-phase elections, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday during an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18. He also took a dig at the opposition parties and their coalition experiments for the present and past polls.

“UP has shown immense faith in PM Modiji. BJP will cross 300 seats," said the CM.

When suggested that opinion polls and exit polls were predicting fewer seats for the BJP, Yogi Adityanath pointed towards the past, with several jabs at the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party.

“In 2014, the bhai-behen (brother-sister) party was built up in a big way but got just 2 seats. The state’s ruling party got 5 seats, all from the same family. In 2017, the combination of two UP boys didn’t get any support from the public. Setting aside opinion polls and exit polls, the people of UP put their faith in Modiji and backed the Bharatiya Janta Party. In 2019, a mahagathbandhan was formed. But the BJP ended up with 64 seats in the Lok Sabha, and at number 2 was the BSP with 10 seats. SP got 5 and the Congress just 1," the chief minister pointed out.

Yogi Adityanath also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has only increased and India’s stature on the world stage has improved. Uttar Pradesh has also been on the path of development with progress for industries and agriculture as well as better security for women, he maintained.

“Major opportunities for investment have emerged in the state," he said in the interview. “The double engine government will win with a majority…getting more than 300 seats this time."

