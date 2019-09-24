Yogi Adityanath Govt in UP Has No Control Over Crime, Says Priyanka Gandhi
The Congress general secretary posted a media report on Twitter which claimed that in the last 22 days there have been 12 shooting incidents and four killings in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying there had been a rise in criminal incidents and the Yogi Adityanath dispensation was unable to rein in crime.
The Congress general secretary also posted a media report on Twitter which claimed that in the last 22 days there have been 12 shooting incidents and four killings in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.
"You try to match the claims and reality of the Uttar Pradesh BJP government. Every day the BJP government is going around beating drums about making the state crime-free, whereas the truth is 12 shootings, 4 killings in 22 days. Atrocities on women," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.
The state government has no control over crime, she said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro to Sell at Rs 24,999 During 'Diwali With Mi' Sale
- Surveen Chawla Opens up on Facing Casting Couch, Says Directors Wanted to See Her Cleavage, Thighs
- NASA Reveals Mystery Behind Giant Black Spot Found on Jupiter
- Hasan Minhaj and Crew Allegedly Denied Entry at 'Howdy Modi' Event in Texas
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It