Yogi Adityanath Govt Orders Probe Into Alleged Rs 1000 Crore UPPWD Scam During Mulayam, Mayawati Regime

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered an inquiry into the alleged Public Works Department scam worth more than Rs 1000 crore, which took place between the years 2004-05 and 2012-13 under the SP, BSP regime. The alleged scam took place in 137 projects in 13 districts of the state during the governments of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati. The probe has been handed over to a special investigation team (SIT) which has asked for related files from the chief secretary of PWD.

The 13 districts in which the PWD projects have come under scanner of the BJP government, includes, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Mau, Balliya, Jaunpur, Mirzapur and Azamgarh. The projects which can come under scanner include a primary health centre in Chandauli, a community centre in Varanasi, a 100-bed hospital and court room in Bhadohi to name a few.

Though the Samajwadi Party patriarch earlier got a clean chit in disproportionate assets case but this new probe can spell trouble for him once again. His son and former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav is already under scanner for alleged illegal mining scam during his tenure from 2012 to 2017 in the state. The investigation could lead to the questioning of Akhilesh Yadav, who had also kept the portfolio with himself for some time.

Meanwhile, BSP Chief Mayawati may also have a got a clean chit in Rs 1,420 crore memorial scam due to lack of evidence but her brother and BSP vice president Anand Kumar got his alleged Benami properties worth Rs 400 crores seized recently. Also, BSP chief Mayawati’s former secretary Netram was recently raided by the Income Tax Department which carried out searches on properties linked to him in Delhi and Lucknow. The former bureaucrat is suspected of evading tax to the tune of Rs 100 crore.