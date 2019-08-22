Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Yogi Adityanath Keeps 37 Departments, Suresh Khanna Given Finance after Cabinet Expansion

Jai Pratap Singh was given the Medical Education and Family Welfare Department, previously held by state government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh, an official statement said.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Yogi Adityanath Keeps 37 Departments, Suresh Khanna Given Finance after Cabinet Expansion
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday allocated portfolios to ministers inducted into the expanded cabinet, keeping 37 departments with him.

The Finance Department was given to Suresh Kumar Khanna and Ashotosh Tondon got the charge of the Urban Development Ministry, according to an official statement.

Jai Pratap Singh was given the Medical Education and Family Welfare Department, previously held by state government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh, it said.

Satish Dwivedi will look after the Basic Education Department, the statement added.

On Wednesday, Adityanath inducted 18 new members in his council of ministers in the first reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in the state two and a half years ago.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram