Yogi Adityanath Puts ‘Noida Jinx’ Theory to Rest, Set to Become First BJP CM in UP to Return to Power

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to have broken the ‘Noida jinx’ theory as many believed that any chief minister who would visit the city or build an expressway would not return to power in the state. The BJP now is leading in more than 260 assembly seats out of the total 403 in the 2022 state election, and is set to form the government in UP for the second consecutive term.

ALSO READ: LIVE | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022

CM Yogi Adityanath has also won the Gorakhpur Urban seat by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes.

The Congress had returned to power with a majority in the state 37 years ago. After this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has not just made history by completing five successful years of governance but by also returning to power with a thumping majority. He has become the first such BJP leader to become the CM for the second consecutive term.

Advertisement

Nearly two and a half decades ago, when Yogi Adityanath became the successor of Gorakshapeeth, he became one of the most influential people of the country. He was the youngest elected MP in 1998. At the age of 42, he also holds the record of becoming MP from the same constituency for five consecutive times.

The myth about Noida started in UP from 1988 when politicians started avoiding going to Noida. Then CM Veer Bahadur Singh went to Noida and incidentally lost his chief minister’s chair, and Narayan Dutt Tiwari became the CM. He went to inaugurate Nehru Park in Sector-12, Noida in 1989. After some time, elections were held and they could not get the Congress government back.

After this, the same thing happened with Kalyan Singh and Mulayam Singh Yadav as they went to Noida and, after a few days, incidentally, the government was gone. When Rajnath Singh was the Chief Minister, he had to inaugurate a flyover in Noida, but he instead chose Delhi to do the needful.

In recent history, Mayawati, who took oath as the chief minister in March 2007, had visited Noida in November that year to attend the wedding of close aide Satish Mishra’s relative. However, the BSP supremo’s bold move, which was seen as a myth-buster at the time, was followed by her ouster from power from the state in 2012. Mayawati hails from Badalpur village in Greater Noida.

Mulayam Singh’s son Akhilesh Yadav, who became the chief minister in 2012, had continued the trend of avoiding in-person visit to Noida, often dubbed as the show window to Uttar Pradesh. In 2013, former CM Akhilesh did not attend the Asian Development Bank Summit organised in Noida, when the then prime minister Manmohan Singh was the chief guest. The ‘Noida jinx’ took root after chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh had to step down in June 1988, a few days after he returned from Noida.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.