Yogi Adityanath Sacks Estranged BJP Ally OP Rajbhar from Cabinet Day After He Batted for SP-BSP Victory

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sacked estranged BJP ally OP Rajbhar from the cabinet, a day after the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief predicted a massive victory for the SP-BSP alliance in eastern Uttar Pradesh.Announcing the news, a tweet from Adityanath’s handle said the UP chief minister had requested the Governor to dismiss Rajbhar, the minister for backward class welfare and ‘divyangjan’ empowerment.Rajbhar had earlier resigned from the cabinet, miffed over denial of seats of his choice in the state, but it was not accepted. He fielded 39 candidates for seats in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phases of the Lok Sabha polls that concluded on Sunday.Welcoming the decision, Rajbhar said he would continue fighting for his rights.The SBSP chief, who has been playing spoiler to the BJP's plans in Uttar Pradesh, had declared support for the Congress candidate in Mirzapur and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidates in Maharajganj and Bansgaon.He had also dismissed the possibility of Narendra Modi being re-elected as the Prime Minister and said India’s next PM will be “Dalit ki beti” (daughter of the Dalits).