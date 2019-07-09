Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Yogi Adityanath Suggests Certificates from Gau Seva Aayog to ‘Protect’ Transporters from Cow Vigilantes

At a meeting of the Gau Sewa Aayog, Adityanath said that the Aayog should also check illegal smugglings of cows and make regular inspections of cow shelters.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 9, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath Suggests Certificates from Gau Seva Aayog to ‘Protect’ Transporters from Cow Vigilantes
File photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the Gau Seva Aayog should provide people transporting cows with certificate and take responsibility for their security, an apparent attempt to check incidents of mob lynching and cow vigilantism.

The Chief Minister said that those carrying proper certificates while transporting cows would be given police protection.

At a meeting of the Gau Sewa Aayog, Adityanath said that the Aayog should also check illegal smugglings of cows and make regular inspections of cow shelters.

He said that the security and safety of cows was of utmost importance and cow shelters should be made self-reliant in terms of finances.

"The production of compost and preservation of cow urine should be done so that these can later be sold. Other by-products can also be sold," he pointed out.

The CM also directed the officials concerned to ensure that cow shelters are made self-reliant so that farmers do not abandon their unproductive cattle.

He instructed the chairman and other members of the Gau Seva Aayog to visit districts and monitor the construction of cowshed and check the quality of material being used for construction.

Adityanath said if a farmer has two cows and does not use them commercially, then the government will give him 30 rupees per day for every cow's fodder. He also instructed the officials to take this plan as a pilot project in Bundelkhand region.

