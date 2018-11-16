English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yogi Adityanath Targets Sonia Gandhi, Says 'Italian Agents Converted Chhattisgarh Tribals'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's saying 'agents from Italy' facilitated religious conversions of Chhattisgarh tribals was a veiled attack against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Image: Getty Images)
Loading...
Jashpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday stoked a controversy by making a veiled attack against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, saying "agents from Italy" facilitated religious conversions of local tribals when the party was in power in the state.
Addressing a campaign rally for the second phase of Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Adityanath said, "Italy se ayatit saudagar" (agents imported from Italy), undertook "anti-national" activities like conversion of tribals in the state.
His "Italy se ayatit saudagar" remark was a veiled reference to the origins of Sonia Gandhi.
Attacking Congress for appeasement of "minorities", Adityanath said the 'anti-national activity of religious conversion' reached its peak when the party ruled the state.
"Anti-national activities were at its peak. Dilip Singh Judeo (late BJP MP) took this menace head on and stopped Jashpur from becoming another Bastar," Adityanath said,
"The Hindu society offers milk even to snakes despite knowing that it might bite later. Hindu is the greatest society of the world because we always believes in sacrifices. "We Hindus never believe in forced conversion like others. We need to establish a government that can establish a Ram Rajya in Chattisgarh," he said.
"There were no roads, education, electricity and ration for the poor but "Italy se ayatit saudagar" were indulging in religious conversions, which Judeo foiled," he said.
Addressing a campaign rally for the second phase of Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Adityanath said, "Italy se ayatit saudagar" (agents imported from Italy), undertook "anti-national" activities like conversion of tribals in the state.
His "Italy se ayatit saudagar" remark was a veiled reference to the origins of Sonia Gandhi.
Attacking Congress for appeasement of "minorities", Adityanath said the 'anti-national activity of religious conversion' reached its peak when the party ruled the state.
"Anti-national activities were at its peak. Dilip Singh Judeo (late BJP MP) took this menace head on and stopped Jashpur from becoming another Bastar," Adityanath said,
"The Hindu society offers milk even to snakes despite knowing that it might bite later. Hindu is the greatest society of the world because we always believes in sacrifices. "We Hindus never believe in forced conversion like others. We need to establish a government that can establish a Ram Rajya in Chattisgarh," he said.
"There were no roads, education, electricity and ration for the poor but "Italy se ayatit saudagar" were indulging in religious conversions, which Judeo foiled," he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Gets Cosy With Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at a Party; Photo Goes Viral
- Mirzapur Review: Not Much on Offer Except a Top Class Pankaj Tripathi
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- Kohli, Rahul & Pant Cheer for Team India in Women's World T20
- The Gorgeous OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple is Here; You Might be Not Pleased if You Already Bought a 6T
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...