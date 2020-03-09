Yogi Adityanath to Embark on 'Feedback' Tour as Govt Celebrates Successful 3 Years

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to embark on a week-long tour from March 19 to take feedback on the various development schemes the state has launched.

The tour is part of the BJP government’s celebration for completing three years in power and will include interactions with people and state officials. Various public meetings in both rural and urban areas will also be held.

In the recent state budget speech, the CM had asked all its 403 MLAs to give details about the development schemes in their respective constituencies.

Recent reports suggest a book highlighting the government’s major achievements with details of development initiatives in all the 403 assembly seats will be launched as part of the celebrations. The book will carry details of all the assembly seats irrespective of the parties and is expected to identify the progress and gaps in the development of constituencies.

Some of the UP government’s achievements that will be highlighted will include farm loan waiver, housing schemes, dues payment of sugarcane farmers, Ujjawala Yojna and Saubhagya Yojna. The state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption will also be stressed upon as a part of its success.

The celebrations will also mark Adityanath as the longest-serving chief minister of Uttar Pradesh by a BJP member. Former BJP chief ministers Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh and Ram Prakash Gupta have held the position for less than three years.