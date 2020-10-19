Yogi Adityanath Unable to Maintain Law and Order Situation, Says SP, Demands President's Rule

Lashing out the incumbent Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, Samajwadi Party alleged that government is unable to handle the law and order situation and demanded imposition of President's rule in the state.

“The UP CM Yogi Adityanath is murdering the law and order in the state himself. The entire government has surrendered to the criminals. Yesterday a video went viral in which CM Yogi can be heard saying that he is afraid of Ballia now. Why are you afraid of Ballia now? Because your goons are murdering Dalits. The UP CM is now fearing goons, the CM should tell from which party the accused belonged to in the Ballia incident. I think now the Presidents’ rule should be imposed in the state,” Samajwadi Party Spokesperson and MLC, Sunil Singh Sajan said.

The party’s remarks came after a video clip of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media where during a meeting he was heard saying, ‘Ab to Ballia Ka Naam Lene Me Bhi Darr Lag Raha Hai’. The opposition has slammed BJP over the Ballia incident where an aide of BJP MLA murdered a man in front of SDM during a public meeting called for allotment of government quota shop on Thursday.

The prime accused-Dhirendra Singh had fled the scene amid a stampede-like situation in Durjanpur village of Reoti area, Ballia district.

However, Dheerendra was arrested by UP STF sleuths in Lucknow on Sunday morning along with two more accused near Janeshwar Mishr park situated in Gomti Nagar area of the state capital. Taking cognizance of the incident, CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate suspension of local Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Suresh Pal, Circle Officer Chandrakesh Singh, and other police personnel who were present at the spot. He also directed that strict action to be initiated against the accused.