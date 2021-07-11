Yogi Adityanath's 'Hum Do, Hamaare Do' Push in UP as State Unveils New Population Policy to 'Aid Development'

The steady rise in the rate of population has had its impact on the growth trajectory and thus comes the importance of the ‘Hum Do, hamare do’ policy of the Uttar Pradesh government, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiling the new population policy 2021-30 on Sunday.

On World Population Day, the chief minister said that bringing the bill is necessary to control and stabilize the population to promote sustainable development with more equitable distribution.

He also underlined the need or creating awareness among the people on this issue.

ALSO READ | EXPLAINED: Why UP, Assam Think Two-Child Policy Will Help Check Population Growth

“There should be a gap between two children in order to control the population in the state. Population growth is also related to poverty. The Population Policy 2021-2030 is for everybody across communities," Adityanath said, adding that the state government was working on the policy since 2018.

Prior to CM Adityanath’s address, the state Health Minister, Jai Pratap Singh, the state’s health minister, said that the UP government is aiming to bring the population growth rate to 2.1 percent by 2030. “UP has a population of 23.40 crore. The new population policy is prepared for 2021-2030. We will aim at curbing the population through awareness. Population control is a national and world issue. UP aims at coming to a stability by 2050,” he said.

“It is necessary to control population. It is estimated that our (India) population will overtake China by 2027. If we implement the new population policy, then according to the estimates, the population of our state will stabilise by 2052,” Singh added.

Through the proposed policy, efforts will be made to increase the accessibility of contraceptive measures issued under the Family Planning Programme and provide a proper system for safe abortion and on the other hand, through improved health facilities, efforts will be made for population stabilization by providing accessible solutions to impotence/infertility and reducing the infant and maternal mortality rate.

In the new Population Policy, a target has been set to bring the birth rate to 2.1 per thousand population by 2026 and to 1.9 by 2030.

One of the key points in the new policy is to make comprehensive arrangements for the care of the elderly, apart from better management of education, health, and nutrition of adolescents between 11 to 19 years.

The period of Population Policy 2000-16 of the state has ended and now a new policy is the need of the hour.

The new policy has an innovative proposal to set up ‘Health Clubs’ in schools with the awareness efforts for population stabilization, as well as a system for digital tracking of infants, adolescents, and elderly people in line with the spirit of the Digital Health Mission.

While preparing the new population policy, efforts have been made to maintain the - demographic balance in all the communities; easy availability of advanced health facilities, and to bring down the maternal and child mortality rate to the minimum level through proper nutrition.

Meanwhile, the State Law Commission has also prepared the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization, and Welfare) Bill-2021, on which the public can give suggestions till July 19.

In the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization, and Welfare) Bill-2021 issued by the State Law Commission, ‘Bacche Do He Acche’ has been highlighted.

According to the proposal, parents who limit their family to only two children and are in government service and undergoing voluntary sterilization will be given facilities like two additional increments, promotion, exemption in government housing schemes, increasing employer contribution in PF.

There are also provisions to provide exemptions in water, electricity, house tax, home loan, and other such facilities to couples with two children who are not in government jobs.

If the law is implemented, then within a year, all government officials, employees, and elected representatives of local bodies will have to give an affidavit that they will not violate this policy. Ration cards would be limited to four units.

It is proposed in the draft that the election can be cancelled if the rules are broken.

The single child will get preference in admission in all educational institutions including but not limited to the Indian Institute of Management and All India Institute of Management Science.

Free education up to graduation level, scholarship for higher studies in case of a girl child and preference to the single child in government jobs are other benefits which couples with a single child will receive.

The draft bill further explains, “(a) The personal law governing A allows polygamy. A has three wives B, C and D. A and B, A and C, and A and D shall be counted as three distinct married couple so far as the status of B, C and D is concerned but as far as the status of A is concerned, it shall be counted as one married couple for the purpose of calculation of cumulative number of children. For example, A has one child from B, two children from C and one child from D, the total number of children of A shall be four. (b) The personal law governing B allows polyandry. B has two husbands A and C. B and A shall be counted as one married couple. B and C shall be counted as another married couple."

This Act shall be called the Uttar Pradesh population (Control, stabilization and Welfare) Act, 2021, and it will extend to the whole of the state. It will come into force after one year from the date of publication in the Gazette.

A State Population Fund would be constituted, and it will be utilized to implement this Act.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here