Yogi Accuses SP of Dynastic Politics, Akhilesh Says Show us a Single 'Yadav Lane'

Taking 'parivaarvad' accusations head on, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav wanted to know from Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath if he has found any special “Yadav lane” in the state.The former CM complained that the Yogi Government, rather than focusing on development, is busy inaugurating and re-inaugurating the projects commissioned by him.“There have been allegations over and over again that our party endorses dynastic politics and we work for a particular community people. I want to ask them to kindly show where we have built a separate ‘Yadav lane'. The government has no schemes, plans of their own as such and is just inaugurating the work done by our government,” said Akhilesh.Akhilesh, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow, said the Yogi government is indulging in politics of defamation.“BJP people used to allege that people from Etawah and from a certain community were selected whenever opportunities opened up in the police department. But when the results were out, it was clear that all the eligible candidates were shortlisted. The BJP government is not giving any jobs, but is busy raising questions on jobs that were given in our regime. These people also raised questions on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and did an intensive investigation but found nothing wrong with it. They are busy in politics of defamation and nothing else,” said Akhilesh.Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the longest elevated road in the country in Ghaziabad and had attacked the Samajwadi Party government for the delay in getting clearances for the Elevated Road, which was held up for nearly three months because it did not have environmental clearance.“Though work for the elevated road had commenced in 2014, the SP government left it midway because they did not procure clearances from the railway and the environment ministry. They used to fix their shares of commission in each project and had done it for the elevated road too. It is only with the efforts of our government and officials that the road has finally been opened,” Yogi said after inaugurating the project.The elevated six-lane road is approximately 10 kilometres-long and built on 227 single pillars. It connects UP Gate to Rajnagar Extension.However, former CM of UP Akhilesh Yadav was quick to take a jibe and tweeted, "Ram Ram Japna, Paraya Kaam Apna (Chanting the name of Ram, and taking credit for others’ work).”This six-lane elevated road, built at a cost of about Rs 11,000 crores, will make it easier to commute between Delhi and Ghaziabad. Apart from this, it will also be easy for commuters to reach National Highway (NH) 58 from NH 24. It is estimated that around 4,000 vehicles would ply on this elevated road every hour.