Yogi Cabinet 2.0: Keshav Maurya, Brajesh Pathak Deputy CMs, 52 Ministers to Take Oath. List Here

Brajesh Pathak, the law minister during Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s first tenure, joined the incumbent Keshav Prasad Maurya as the deputy chief minister as he took the oath at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Sources suggest that former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma may be sent to the organisation for a key responsibility.

Adityanath on Thursday staked claim to form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the second time, a day ahead of his swearing-in as the chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah are present for the grand event, along with 200 VVIPs and more than 50,000 BJP workers and beneficiaries from all across the state.

Party sources claim there could be 52 names on the list of new ministers in Yogi 2.0 government, while the Central leadership could add some more names to it.

According to the instructions of PM Modi, educated and grassroot leaders of different classes and regions will get priority, while maintaining the regional balance of caste.

PROBABLE MINISTERS

The government has two deputy CMs — Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Ministers: The list of ministers include the names of Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Kumar Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jaiveer Singh, Dharmpal Singh, Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasad, Rakesh Sachan, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Yogendra Upadhyay, Ashish Patel and Sanjay Nishad.

Ministers of state (independent charge): The names of Nitin Agarwal, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Ravindra Jaiswal, Sandeep Singh, Gulab Devi, Girish Chandra Yadav, Dharmveer Prajapati, Asim Arun, JPS Rathore, Dayashankar Singh, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Arun Kumar Saxena and Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ are likely on the list.

Ministers of state: The list is likely to include names of Mayankeshwar Singh, Dinesh Khatik, Sanjeev Gaud, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Ajeet Pal, Jaswant Saini, Ramkesh Nishad, Manohar Lal Mannu Kori, Sanjay Gangwar, Brajesh Singh, KP Malik, Suresh Rahi, Somendra Tomar, Anup Pradhan ‘Valmiki’, Pratibha Shukla, Rakesh Rathor Guru, Rajni Tiwari, Satish Sharma, Danish Azad Ansari and Vijay Laxmi Gautam.

WHO IS PATHAK?

In the assembly elections held on March 10, Pathak won from the Cantt assembly seat in capital Lucknow. Pathak, who had switched over to the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) before the 2017 Assembly Polls, went on to become the law minister.

He is considered a strong leader and a prominent Brahmin face in the state now. Pathak was also called by many candidates for campaigning in the recent assembly elections. He started with student politics in 1989, and was the president of Lucknow University in 1990.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won 255 seats, while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party won 12 and 6 seats, respectively. The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government created history with its comeback, as no other CM has been able to repeat a government in the state in 37 years.

The Samajwadi Party won 111 seats, while its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal won 8 seats, and another ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party won six seats. The Congress won two seats, while the BSP one. Raghuraj Pratap Singh’s Jansatta Dal Loktantrik bagged two seats.

