Yogi Cabinet Expansion Likely Next Week, Check Probable Names for Ministerial Roles Ahead of 2022 Polls

The much-awaited Cabinet expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government may take place next week. This will be crucial ahead of the 2022 State Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the sources, Jitina Prasada may get a ministerial berth to settle the caste equations right before the polls. Apart from Prasada, Somendra Tomar from Meerut, Krishna Paswan from Fatehpur, Tejpal Gurjar from Dadri, Ghaziabad, Sanjay Nishad from Nishad Party, Ramchandra Vishwakarma, Manju Siwach from Modinagar and Ashish Patel from Apna Dal can get a place in the Yogi cabinet.

Recently, the senior leadership of UP BJP had a discussion with CM Yogi Adityanath and discussed the names and then they were sent to Delhi for the final nod. Sources reveal that the names have now been given a green signal from Delhi. Apart from these leaders, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and organisation General Secretary Sunil Bansal were also present in the crucial meeting that took place at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s official residence in Delhi.

At present, there are 23 Cabinet ministers, nine ministers of independent charge and 22 ministers of state in the Yogi cabinet, that is, the total number of ministers is 54. At present, six ministerial posts are vacant. In such a situation, even if the Yogi government does not remove any minister from the Cabinet, six new ministers can be inducted into the Cabinet.

After the formation of the State government on March 19, 2017, the Yogi government expanded the Cabinet on August 22, 2019. During that time there were 56 members in his Cabinet. Three ministers have died due to Corona. Recently, Minister of State Vijay Kumar Kashyap died, while Minister Chetan Chauhan and Minister Kamal Rani Varun died in the first wave of Corona. In the first Cabinet expansion, six ministers with independent charge were administered the oath of Cabinet.

