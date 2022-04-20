Yogi Changed 'UP Wala Bhaiyya' Jibe to 'Badge to Honour': Gujarat CM All Praise for His Counterpart

Applauding the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel in a letter to journalist-cum-writer Shantanu Gupta said that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made ‘remarkable success’ in transforming the scenario of the state which was very well depicted in the biography. He was acknowledging the effort of the author whose book on CM Yogi has, of late, earned a wide-ranging appreciation.

“I am thankful to receive your informative creation of “The Monk who Transformed Uttar Pradesh” How Yogi Adityanath changed ‘UP waala Bhaiya’ abuse to a Badge of Honour, an obvious effort to make understand the situation handled by Shree Yogi Adityanath after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.”

Bhupendra Patel in his letter further stated that Adityanath’s remarkable success with his achievements, including making the state feature at the second position in GSDP, 2nd in Ease of Doing Business and No. 1 in 45+ Central Government Schemes etc. have been covered in this book. “I applaud your effort to highlight the achievements for a state once considered as the synonym of BIMARU,” he wrote.

The Gujarat CM also extended his gratitude towards PM Modi for his emphasis on extending the benefit of welfare schemes to the eligible beneficiaries ever since he took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Shantanu Gupta, the biographer of Yogi Adityanath, wrote about the transformation of UP under the CM.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.