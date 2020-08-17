'Yogi Govt Has Failed to Protect Women': Priyanka Gandhi Fumes over Lakhimpur Gangrape and Murder

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday launched an attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women security in the state, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath-dispensation has failed to deter gruesome incidents of gang-rape and murder in UP.

In a Facebook post, the Congress leader said, “Bulandshahr, Hapur, Lakhimpur-Kheri, and now Gorakhpur. With such incidents, it proves that the Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed to protect women. There is no fear of law in the minds of criminals. As a result of this, gruesome incidents of crime against women are on the rise. The police and administration are neither able to provide security nor take appropriate action. The Government of Uttar Pradesh should review law and order and take every step related to the safety of women seriously.”

Earlier on Sunday, the UP Congress Committee (UPCC) chief, Ajay Kumar Lallu, hit out at the Yogi government over the ghastly incident of rape and murder of a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district and said that the party will raise the issue in the upcoming Assembly session. The Congress party accused the state government of running a 'Jungle Raj' in the state.

“There is ‘jungle raj’ in the whole state. The criminal-police nexus is at its peak. The public in general and women, in particular, are rattled by the attitude of police and criminals. The gang-rape and murder of a minor in Lakhimpur, and the brutality she was subjected to have left the state in shame. The women are doomed to self-immolate in front of the corridors of power as they don’t get justice even after moving from pillar to post,” Lallu said in a statement.

Citing the recent case, he further alleged that the government officers “only serve lies and mislead” the people of the state. “The government has formed a team of 11 officers only to serve lies and mislead the people. The murder of an innocent girl in Lakhimpur after her gangrape is the latest case in point,” adding that former MP Zafar Iqbal Ali Naqvi and the Congress’ district unit president met the family of the victim.

“Why is the Honourable Governor silent over the worsening law and order situation in the state? Women are most unsafe in Uttar Pradesh today. Rapes and murders have shaken up the entire state and UP has become a hub of crime and criminals. The rule of law has gone for a toss. Some of them have got the patronage of those in power, while others are committing crimes in connivance with the police,” Lallu added.