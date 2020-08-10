POLITICS

Yogi Govt Invokes NSA Against Jailed Peace Party Leader Dr Ayub

File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Dr Ayub, who was elected to the Vidhan Sabha in 2012, was arrested from Gorakhpur on August 1, for issuing an advertisement with 'derogatory content' in a newspaper.

  • IANS Lucknow
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Dr Ayub, president of the Peace Party. Ayub will not get bail for at least 12 months.

He was arrested from Gorakhpur on August 1, for issuing an advertisement with 'derogatory content' in a newspaper. A complaint against him had been registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Ayub, who is the founder of the Peace Party and was elected to the Vidhan Sabha in 2012, is now in Lucknow jail.

